Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man who robbed two Charlotte businesses in less than 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man suspected of robbing two businesses in a 24-hour span earlier this week.

The first crime happened Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens store located in the 2200 block of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

“We had a suspect walk into the Walgreens, point a handgun at the employee and demand cigarettes and cash,” said Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the suspect at the register. The man swiftly pulls a gun from his vest and begins giving commands, pointing the gun right at the employees.

The surveillance video shows the man move up and down the front store counter. At one point the man can be seen reaching over the counter with his gun trained on one of the employees.

“It’s very unsettling. Any time a handgun is pointed at an individual, that has the potential to be very dangerous,” said Smith.

This isn’t the first time this southwest Charlotte Walgreens has been targeted by criminals. In November of last year, a man walked into the store with a child and passed an employee a note demanding money. He ended up leaving the business without getting anything.

Smith said that the man who targeted the store Monday night got the money and cigarettes he came for and left the business. He said he doesn’t think there is anything specific that is leading to criminals targeting the Walgreens.

“I don’t think it’s anything specific. I think he just maybe took the opportunity because it probably was minimal foot traffic at that time of night being 8:30 p.m.,” said Smith.

The Crime Stoppers coordinator said the man who robbed the Walgreens then targeted a Sally Beauty Supply store on Tuesday morning.

“We don’t think this is his first time. We don’t think it’s his last time, but we definitely want to get him before he hits again,” said the coordinator. “If you keep on doing them, somebody’s going to recognize you and give me a tip.”

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

