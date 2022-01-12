CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving his residence in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street. He was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue hoodie, dark brown pants and dark brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Muhammad’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

