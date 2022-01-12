NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

Salahuddin Muhammad
Salahuddin Muhammad(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving his residence in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street. He was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue hoodie, dark brown pants and dark brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Muhammad’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

