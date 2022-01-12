CMPD releases body cam footage showing officers handcuffing teacher in case of mistaken identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera footage of a woman being placed in handcuffs last summer in what she said was a case of mistaken identity.

The woman, who spoked to WBTV days after the incident and asked to only be identified as J. Horne, says police officers surrounded her and even pointed a gun at her before realizing they got the wrong person.

“I reached down for something, I look back at up and there’s a police officer hopping out of his car with a gun pointing at me,” said Horne.

According to the department, officers were investigating an assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened on West Cama Street on June 13, 2021, where a man suffered severe stab wounds and said a woman he knew stabbed him numerous times.

Information from the city showed that the suspect’s name was very similar to Horne’s.

Horne said she was on her way back to her house after a workout class. She was sitting in her car before walking inside when police swarmed her vehicle.

In the body cam video, Horne is seen taking deep breaths as she’s being handcuffed. She also told officers that she’s a school teacher.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she can be heard saying.

According to information from the department that accompanied the body cam footage, CMPD officers determined Horne was not the suspect in the assault with a deadly weapon and was released on scene within 15 minutes of her first being placed in handcuffs.

“That was the sloppiest mistake,” Horne previously said. “Even I as a teacher know to cross-check my references before I make a decision like that.”

According to the CMPD, a complaint about the misidentification and detention of the woman was received and an internal investigation was conducted.

Department officials said the actions of the officers in detaining Horne were found to be within CMPD police, “as the officers were acting in good faith with the information that they were provided.”

According to the CMPD, there is an ongoing internal investigation to determine if any policies were violated in entering the woman’s name into the License Plate Reader system.

