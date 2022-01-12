NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC picks 2 players with Carolina ties in the 2nd and 3rd round of the MLS Super Draft

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After drafting Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the #1 overall pick in the MLS Super Draft, Charlotte FC picked 2 players with Carolina ties in the next 2 rounds.

In the 2nd round, Charlotte selected forward Kyle Holcomb from Wake Forest.

Holcomb scored 33 goals in his career in Winston-Salem and was a 2nd team All-American this past season at Wake as he scored 12 goals.

In the 3rd and finally round, Charlotte picked goalkeeper George Marks from Clemson.

Marks was a starter for the Tigers the last 3 years and recorded 47 wins and 21 shutouts. He help lead Clemson to the National Championship back in December.

With the 3 selections today, Charlotte FC now had 23 players on its inaugural roster.

The club is set to begin training camp on Monday at Clemson.

