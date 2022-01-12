NC DHHS Flu
Boil water advisory issued for town of Boone after water main break

Residents should boil the water for at least one minute until further notice.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire town of Boone.

According to town officials, there was a water main break along King Street, near the Earthfare grocery store, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. King Street is down to one lane.

There is a significant drop in water pressure for all customers and officials said residents must boil any water they consume, which includes water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and food prep.

Residents should boil the water for at least one minute until further notice. Town staff is also asking residents to try and conserve water.

Crews are working to repair the break, but it is expected to take several hours.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

