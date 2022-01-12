Blessing box vandalized in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A blessing box that was set up on Union Street in downtown Concord in 2020 as part of a local boy’s Eagle Scout project was vandalized last weekend.

“Sadly our beautiful blessing box at Rotary Square was vandalized this weekend and has to be closed until doors can be replaced and the inside cleaned,” 1CAN founder Sheryl Kluge posted on the organization’s Facebook page. “This box has given thousands of people in our community food and hygiene items that they desperately need. The homeless population use this box daily and are so grateful for this resource it breaks my heart that for the next few weeks this resource will not be available to them. This sends such a negative message and sad life lesson to Gabe Perry who built this box as his Eagle Scout Project and has devoted many hours to the box and 1CAN over the past 1.5 years as well as the other youth and community members who support this box and 1CAN out of care and concern for their community.”

The Rotary Square box will remain closed until it can be repaired.

In an update to the original post, Kluge said that surveillance video disclosed the identity of the person who damaged the box, but that no charges would be filed.

“We will not be pressing charges as that will not help anyone at this point, we will continue to serve this box and do our small part to assist the homeless population,” Kluge posted. “We will also be praying our county uses every resource possible to address the mental health n homelessness issues in a way to bring positive change.”

1CAN has blessing boxes in several Cabarrus County locations, including the Rotary Square box, Concord Fire Station 5 on Pitts School Road, Fire Station 4 on Highway 601, the entrance to zMAX Dragway, One Life Church on Central Drive, the Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis, and Kannapolis Fire Station 1 on Firehouse Drive.

For more information on 1CAN, contact Sheryl at cabcoblessingbox@gmail.com, or 843-330-0525.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.