Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Norfolk Southern freight train crashed into a section of a new mobile home that was being pulled across railroad tracks in Stanly County on Tuesday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at the Clayton Richfield plant just off Highway 52 in Richfield.

It appeared that the train struck the mobile home near the rear of the structure. No injuries were reported and the incident did not affect traffic on Highway 52.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. An initial report indicated that the train was traveling at approximately 10 miles-an-hour at the time of the impact.

