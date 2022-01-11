Sunny, chilly Tuesday ahead; First Alert for possible winter weather over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas will promote plenty of sunshine again today with cold afternoon readings that will struggle to get much above the middle 40s.

Cold sunshine back in the forecast today

Frigid temperatures forecast tonight

Winter weather possible over MLK weekend

Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for frigid temperatures in the lower 20s overnight.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again Wednesday with more seasonal afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

There may be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday but we should stay dry outside of the mountains, where there may be a couple of rain or snow showers. Highs both days are forecast to inch up into the middle 50s.

The upcoming holiday weekend forecast has quite a few question marks. There will be a disturbance moving this way and there will also be cold air to work with, but there remains the question of the exact track of the disturbance and just how much available moisture will be in place.

At this point, there is at least the possibility of a snow/ice/rain scenario to unfold across the WBTV viewing area, but there are major differences in key ingredients on various long-range models. A First Alert is in place for this possible weekend winter weather.

FIRST ALERT: There are MAJOR differences on long-range models as to what may/may-not unfold around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the weekend. The American model (GFS) is quite bullish on winter weather, others, not so much. Time will tell, stick with us. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/u1gz8aLKEE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2022

FIRST ALERT: Big differences in the long-range models mean big differences in what may -or may not- unfold here this weekend. Scenario 1 brings winter weather - ice & heavy snow. Scenario 2 brings a lot less. Time will tell, stick with us on this forecast! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xqC4YupoKN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2022

So, until there is better agreement, we won’t know what exactly things will look like where you are. But know we’re monitoring it closely every day and we’ll keep you up on the latest, as the weekend forecast is subject to change!

