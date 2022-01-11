NC DHHS Flu
Sunny, chilly Tuesday ahead; First Alert for possible winter weather over holiday weekend

Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for frigid temperatures in the lower 20s overnight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas will promote plenty of sunshine again today with cold afternoon readings that will struggle to get much above the middle 40s.

  • Cold sunshine back in the forecast today
  • Frigid temperatures forecast tonight
  • Winter weather possible over MLK weekend

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around again Wednesday with more seasonal afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s.

There may be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday but we should stay dry outside of the mountains, where there may be a couple of rain or snow showers. Highs both days are forecast to inch up into the middle 50s.

The upcoming holiday weekend forecast has quite a few question marks. There will be a disturbance moving this way and there will also be cold air to work with, but there remains the question of the exact track of the disturbance and just how much available moisture will be in place.

At this point, there is at least the possibility of a snow/ice/rain scenario to unfold across the WBTV viewing area, but there are major differences in key ingredients on various long-range models. A First Alert is in place for this possible weekend winter weather.

So, until there is better agreement, we won’t know what exactly things will look like where you are. But know we’re monitoring it closely every day and we’ll keep you up on the latest, as the weekend forecast is subject to change!

