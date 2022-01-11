NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Rowan High seniors learn “L.I.F.E.” lessons

Nick Means of F&M Bank talks to students about credit scores.
Nick Means of F&M Bank talks to students about credit scores.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether they’ll be enrolled, enlisted or employed in a high-paying job, Rowan-Salisbury Schools seniors are just a few short months away from the next phase of their lives.

South Rowan High School (SRHS) is making sure their seniors are ready to take on the added freedoms and responsibilities with Raiders L.I.F.E., or Learning It From Experts.

“We wanted to fill some of those gap areas for our seniors before they graduated,” said Tammy Tutterow, SRHS’s marketing teacher and Work-Based Learning Facilitator.

Seniors spent the day in sessions about living independently, taxes, drivers’ licenses, college life, banking and community involvement. Many of these sessions were led by SRHS graduates.

“This event is intended to introduce students to real-life situations and real-life scenarios from the experts who are doing these things in the real world right now,” said Andrea Fulgham, an instructional specialist at SRHS.

“One thing that I learned today was to always keep your pay stub for your taxes,” said Jazmine Gutierrez. Tamaria Rhyne added that she “learned how to properly budget” her money.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says it is committed to developing healthy and engaged learners by not only fostering their academic skills, but by also focusing on their interpersonal skills and unique life goals. Raiders L.I.F.E. provided valuable learning experiences in these areas.

The school offered a big “Thank you” to the presenters who made Raiders L.I.F.E. a possibility: SRHS alumni Frankie Caraccio, Jackson Deal, Garret Morris, Harrison Shepard and Kendal Walters; Brandon Brewington and Brett Owens from Terra Green Precision Landscapes; State Farm Agent Kristina Cook; SRHS staff Dean Mullinax, Sarah Neff, Lisa Randolph and Janelya Lewis-Bajer; Nick Means from F&M Bank; Amie Goodman from H&R Block; Allison Scott and Cindy Livengood from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Landis Mayor Meredith Smith; and China Grove Mayor Pro-Tem Rodney Phillips.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Several events are planned for this weekend.
City of Salisbury modifies events pertaining to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday
This is a scene from the 2020 Rowan Chamber gala. This year's gala will now be held on March 10.
Rise in COVD cases prompts postponement of Rowan Chamber event
The South Salisbury Fire Department was aided by firefighters from a number of other departments.
Property damage reported in Monday morning fire in Rowan County
As of Jan. 10, the district has 84 staff members and 426 students who are currently positive...
Cabarrus County Schools vote to reinstate mask mandate