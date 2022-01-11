South Rowan High seniors learn “L.I.F.E.” lessons

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether they’ll be enrolled, enlisted or employed in a high-paying job, Rowan-Salisbury Schools seniors are just a few short months away from the next phase of their lives.

South Rowan High School (SRHS) is making sure their seniors are ready to take on the added freedoms and responsibilities with Raiders L.I.F.E., or Learning It From Experts.

“We wanted to fill some of those gap areas for our seniors before they graduated,” said Tammy Tutterow, SRHS’s marketing teacher and Work-Based Learning Facilitator.

Seniors spent the day in sessions about living independently, taxes, drivers’ licenses, college life, banking and community involvement. Many of these sessions were led by SRHS graduates.

“This event is intended to introduce students to real-life situations and real-life scenarios from the experts who are doing these things in the real world right now,” said Andrea Fulgham, an instructional specialist at SRHS.

“One thing that I learned today was to always keep your pay stub for your taxes,” said Jazmine Gutierrez. Tamaria Rhyne added that she “learned how to properly budget” her money.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says it is committed to developing healthy and engaged learners by not only fostering their academic skills, but by also focusing on their interpersonal skills and unique life goals. Raiders L.I.F.E. provided valuable learning experiences in these areas.

The school offered a big “Thank you” to the presenters who made Raiders L.I.F.E. a possibility: SRHS alumni Frankie Caraccio, Jackson Deal, Garret Morris, Harrison Shepard and Kendal Walters; Brandon Brewington and Brett Owens from Terra Green Precision Landscapes; State Farm Agent Kristina Cook; SRHS staff Dean Mullinax, Sarah Neff, Lisa Randolph and Janelya Lewis-Bajer; Nick Means from F&M Bank; Amie Goodman from H&R Block; Allison Scott and Cindy Livengood from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Landis Mayor Meredith Smith; and China Grove Mayor Pro-Tem Rodney Phillips.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.