SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since Sunday, one of which was in the Ladson area.

The Ladson quake was reported as a magnitude 1.4 at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.

A pair of quakes were recorded in Kershaw County, where multiple small quakes have been reported since late last month.

The first of those two was reported at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday and measured a magnitude 1.7. It was centered 3.1 miles east of Elgin.

The second was reported at 8:31 a.m. and was also centered near Elgin. It measured a magnitude 2.0.

The most recent quake was the 12th measured in Kershaw County since Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

