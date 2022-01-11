NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC man who texted wife ‘wild tear gas’ during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Paul Colbath, 65, one of 11 people from South Carolina arrested following the riot, appeared by video before U.S. Judge Randolph Moss in Washington.
Paul Colbath pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a...
Paul Colbath pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a charge which carries a six-month maximum sentence.(United States Department of Justice)
By John Monk and Andrew Dys
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Fort Mill-area man pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, joining five other South Carolinians who so far have entered guilty pleas for their involvement that day.

Paul Colbath, 65, one of 11 people from South Carolina arrested following the riot, appeared by video before U.S. Judge Randolph Moss in Washington. Colbath pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a charge which carries a six-month maximum sentence.

“I wish to plead guilty,” Colbath told the judge, repeating again, “I plead guilty.”

Moss, who will sentence Colbath on April 6, said he doesn’t know how much time he will give him.

Related: Fort Mill, S.C. man charged for role in Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol

“The one limitation I have is that I cannot impose greater than six months,” Moss said.

Colbath was allowed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge because the government had no evidence he assaulted an officer or committed vandalism while in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Prout said the government would be able to prove Colbath traveled from South Carolina to Washington to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, and, after attending the rally, he made his way to the Capitol.

Prout said Colbath entered the Capitol after hearing glass break, seeing rioters climb the scaffolding outside the building and hearing the crowd yell, “Go.” Prout also said that before Colbath entered the Capitol he texted “wild tear gas at the Capitol” to his wife and took video of the crowd entering the building.

Entering the building through a fire door, Colbath helped a rioter whose eyes were stinging from tear gas, heard the crowd chant, “this is our house” and saw signs of vandalism, Prout said. He then exited the Capitol and, 30 seconds later, came back in again and spent another five or six minutes inside, she said.

While Colbath was inside, U.S. House and Senate members had already evacuated their respective chambers, Prout said.

Before the riot, then-President Donald Trump held his “Stop the Steal” rally, falsely asserting the 2020 election was stolen. He urged people at his rally to march on the Capitol, saying, “If you don’t fight like hell, you aren’t going to have a country any more.”

The riot occurred as Congress was set to certify now President Joe Biden as the 2020 winner, a vote they held hours later.

“Proceedings were effectively suspended as a result of the riot taking place that day,” Prout told the judge Monday.

Colbath was originally charged with four misdemeanor counts: Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Colbath was arrested in October after a tipster contacted the FBI National Threat Operations Center to report that he “had been publicly bragging to friends and family” about participating in the riots at the Capitol.

Evidence against Colbath includes photos and videos of him inside and outside the Capitol.

His postal address is Fort Mill, but he lives in northern Lancaster County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border in a section known locally as Indian Land, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Colbath’s attorney is Emily Harrill, an attorney with the South Carolina public defender’s office.

Since last Jan. 6, the Department of Justice has charged more than 725 people with criminal offenses connected to the storming of the Capitol, including more than 225 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Rock Hill Herald. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye

Latest News

Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Pfizer says its vaccine targeting Omicron will be ready in March
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Person sought in Orangeburg after dropping off puppy on doorstep that later died
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period