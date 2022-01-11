NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rozier, Ball lead Hornets to back-to-back wins vs. Bucks

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left, Terry Rozier scored 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three nights, 103-99.

Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, and Miles Bridges added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the...
Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) slides against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during...
Panthers fall to Bucs, finish season on 7-game losing streak
Rozier, Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games, 114-106