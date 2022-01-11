Rowan’s Tim Norris named to North Carolina Institute of Medicine Board of Directors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Timothy Norris, vice president/managing partner of Healthcare Management Consultants in Rowan County, has been named to the board of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine.

According to a press release, Carrie Rosario, DrPH, MPH, CHES, has been named chair of the organization as Norris and three other new members are added to the board.

Rosario, associate professor in the School of Health and Human Sciences at UNC-Greensboro, has served on the board since January 2020. She steps into the role as the two-year term of former board chair David Sousa, JD, of Curi, comes to a close.

“Carrie Rosario is an exceptionally bright, well-credentialed, and passionate individual whose academic training and current role make her uniquely qualified to help lead the NCIOM,” said Sousa. “I am confident that, with the leadership of Carrie and President and CEO Kathy Colville, the NCIOM will thrive and every resident of NC will benefit from their acts as leaders of this outstanding and vital organization.”

Rosario’s research is guided by a focus on health equity, identifying and advocating policy, systems, and environmental strategies to address the root causes of health disparities. This work takes place in two main areas: tobacco-related health disparities among communities of color and low-income communities, and relationships between place and health.

“It’s an honor to serve in this new capacity as Chair of the Board. I thank David for his years of leadership and the NCIOM Board of Directors for its confidence in me,” said Rosario. “NCIOM has brought together stakeholders to identify evidence-based strategies to address health issues facing our state for nearly 40 years. I look forward to working with my board colleagues and our passionate CEO to ensure NCIOM can continue to advance its mission, particularly in these critical times.”

Rosario’s recent work has investigated tobacco use among young adults, and the relationship between health literacy and use of alternative tobacco products. Recent publications authored by Rosario include “Tobacco ads: What messages are they sending in African American communities?” published in Health Promotion Practice in 2020.

“North Carolina has benefited immensely from Carrie Rosario’s contributions to the health of our state, in particular in the area of health equity, and the NCIOM is honored to have her leadership as board chair going into this new year,” said NCIOM President and CEO Kathy Colville, MSPH, MSW. “We are also pleased to welcome four new members to our board this year, and look forward to working with them as we continue our efforts to create a healthier North Carolina.”

The NCIOM also welcomes four new members to the NCIOM board for 3-year terms:

Vickie Lambert Bradley, MPH, BSN, RN, secretary of Public Health and Human Services for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Bradley has spent her career in public health, and has worked in Tribal public health for the past 18 years. During her tenure with the EBCI, her work has focused on improving population health through results-based accountability. She serves as a member of the National Indian Health Board Tribal Public Health Accreditation Advisory Board, the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET) Health Committee, and the Dogwood Trust IMPACT Health Board.

Timothy Norris, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CHBC, vice president/managing partner of Healthcare Management Consultants. Norris has more than 25 years of experience in organizational development, strategic planning, and human resources. He has previously served as board chair of Rowan Helping Ministries, North Hills Christian School, and the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew Kaiser, partner and director of health and benefits at Broome Insurance. Kaiser serves as vice president of the NC Association of Health Underwriters, and previously served as president of Western Piedmont Association of Health Underwriters. He also participates on the NC Department of Insurance’s Health Advisory Board.

Cory Hess, MBA, president and CEO of Harnett Health. Hess’s background is in medical devices and surgical care. He previously served as cofounder and CEO of Sandia Monitoring, CEO of Hess Medical, and vice president of operations at Surgical Care Affiliates.

