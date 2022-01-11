NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Sheriff: Juvenile stabs man several times

The stabbing happened on Saturday on Freeze Road.
The stabbing happened on Saturday on Freeze Road.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are expected to file a juvenile petition today against a 16-year-old suspect in a stabbing incident.

On Saturday, January 8, at approximately 11:35p.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Freeze Road in Kannapolis to a report of a possible stabbing. 

When deputies arrived they found James “Nate” Garney, 26, sitting on the steps of the front porch, with a bloody towel pressed to his head.  According to the report, Garney said that he had been stabbed several times.  He briefly removed the towel to show a gash along the left side of his head, near the left ear.  Garney also had a cut on the back of his neck, and along the right side of his abdomen. 

Rowan County EMS arrived and transported Garney to CMC Northeast for treatment. Garney was treated and released for his injuries.

Investigators concluded that the stabbing was the result of a disagreement between Garney and a 16-year-old from the area. 

According to the report, detectives have made contact with the Department of Juvenile Justice regarding charges, and requested a secure custody order to be issued for the juvenile, but their request was denied by DJJ.  Detectives say they will meet with DJJ officials on Wednesday to file a juvenile petition on the suspect juvenile. 

