Rise in COVD cases prompts postponement of Rowan Chamber event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone the 96th Annual Gala meeting from January 13 to Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.).

“Due to the increased coronavirus positivity rate in our community and out of an abundance of caution for our members, the Rowan Chamber’s Executive Committee has decided to postpone the Annual Gala,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “This special event has been moved to March 10th and we invite everyone to join us then.”

The gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; and, the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The new reservation deadline is Thurs., March 3. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com

