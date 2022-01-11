NC DHHS Flu
Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Having survived Black Monday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule began turning his attention to a number of issues facing the team.

That includes fixing the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator and upgrading a porous offensive line. The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule and the team has been held back by inconsistent quarterback play.

Rhule struck out last season with Teddy Bridgewater, while Sam Darnold and the return of Cam Newton failed to get the team over the hump this year.

Rhule said the Panthers “will look at everything” when it comes to finding a quarterback who can take the team to the next level.

“We recognize that we have to improve the overall quarterback play here,” Rhule said. “We have started four quarterbacks in two years and that’s not a recipe for success. If you look at the teams in the playoffs, they have consistency at quarterback.”

Carolina enters the offseason with Darnold under contract for $18.8 million and Newton set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

