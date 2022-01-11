NC DHHS Flu
Report: Reigning Daytona 500 champ Michael McDowell has laptop, gun, other items stolen from truck outside Rowan County home

Michael McDowell was one of several victims of thieves who broke into vehicles in a large neighborhood that includes homes in Rowan and Iredell counties
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of last year’s Daytona 500 has reported that his handgun and other items were stolen from his truck at his home in Rowan County.

Michael McDowell was one of several victims of thieves who broke into vehicles in a large neighborhood that includes homes in Rowan and Iredell counties.

According to the report, the NASCAR driver parked his pickup at his home on the afternoon of January 7.  When he returned to the truck on the morning of January 8, he noticed several items missing, including a backpack containing a laptop computer, and a Glock 43 handgun.  The backpack and laptop were later found by a neighbor in an area on Mooresville Road.

McDowell told deputies that he had security cameras at his home, but that they only captured an image of headlights cresting his driveway at around 3:40 a.m.

McDowell drives the #34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports and was the winner of NASCAR’s biggest race, the Daytona 500, in 2021.

