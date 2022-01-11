NC DHHS Flu
Rental prices on the rise in Charlotte

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New research from Zillow ranks Charlotte top 5 in the country for hottest housing markets.

But as more people move to the area, rental units are also rising.

Rich Sherwood and his family recently moved to Charlotte from Portland, Oregon.

They love the area but were shocked to see rent prices go up as high as they have.

“Right before we came here, it was like okay things are starting to go up,” said Sherwood.

Sherwood and his family started renting a one-bedroom apartment in September.

They’re on a short-term lease for 4 months, paying a little more than $1800 per month.

“I inquired what it would be to do either month to month or extend the lease and [a] pretty significant increase,” said Sherwood.

“It was jumping to about $2,600 per month if we did a new short-term lease for 3 months, so that’s a big jump.”

If they did month to month, Sherwood says, it would have cost his family more than $2700. That’s almost a $1,000 jump.

They decided to invest in a home instead.

“Either way, if we didn’t get the house or not we would have to move.”

A lot of people are in the same boat.

Zillow reports, rental units are up 18.5% compared to this time last year and the typical rent is $1,701.

According to Zillow economist Jeff Tucker, “The pandemic gave a lot of people a reason to act now to kind of go out there and get some more space at home so when a lot of people make that move at the same time, it means there are very few vacant apartments for rent and that’s really the approximate reason landlords start to raise their rent.”

The Sherwood’s just closed on a home.

Less than their rent, their soon-to-be mortgage will be roughly $1600.

“Anyone that can purchase a home, that’s the best way to go,” said Sherwood.

According to the most recent Zillow stats, in the Charlotte metro, the typical home is worth $329,961, and that’s 26.1% higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

