Property damage reported in Monday morning fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several departments responded to a structure fire early on Monday morning.

According to a press release from the South Salisbury Fire Department, the call came in at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday at 2805 Old Concord Road.

The first crews to arrive on the scene saw smoke and fire coming from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished and declared under control at 5:14 AM.

South Salisbury was assisted by a total of 13 neighboring fire departments and personnel. Rowan County EMS and Rowan County Rescue Squad also assisted with incident scene support.

The building is owned by Alpha Concord Plantation and was vacant. No residents were displaced. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. The fire resulted in property damage only.

The fire investigation has been referred to the Rowan County Fire Service Division for origin and cause determination.

