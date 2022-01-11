NC DHHS Flu
Person sought in Orangeburg after dropping off puppy on doorstep that later died

Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who was caught on camera dropping off a puppy last Tuesday around 3 a.m., and according to deputies, later died.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says security footage retrieved from the Orangeburg County Animal Control building depicts what appeared to be a woman dropping off the animal in a pen.

“This little puppy was left with no blankets or bedding to keep warm,” the sheriff said.

Lawn maintenance workers discovered the dead puppy early Tuesday, according to Orangeburg deputies.

“We’d certainly like to speak with this individual about their actions,” Ravenell said.

If anyone has any information on the incident or individual, they are asked to call the COSO to speak with Lt. Steven Thompson at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

