One person dies in Mooresville house fire, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died after a home caught fire in Mooresville Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Mount Mourne Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on Foursquare Road in Mooresville around 11:19 a.m.

When crews arrived roughly five minutes later, they said they found a single-family home with heavy smoke and fire showing.

During a search of the home, a person was found inside and quickly removed from the residence.

Iredell County EMS arrived and began tending to the victim, who was eventually pronounced deceased, according to the department.

Crews got the fire under control just before 12 p.m., first responders said.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fire. No other information was immediately available.

