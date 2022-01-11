NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville

Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while they investigate.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in Huntersville has left one person dead, authorities said.

The one-car crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Old Statesville Road near Stumptown Road, when the vehicle ran off the road, according to law enforcement.

Medic confirmed that one person died on scene.

Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while they investigate.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in. More traffic updates can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

Latest News

Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while...
One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville
Gas prices continue to fall in the Charlotte area.
Charlotte gas prices remain unchanged at over $3 per gallon
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Statesville, authorities said.
Police: Man dies in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Statesville
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car