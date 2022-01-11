One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in Huntersville has left one person dead, authorities said.

The one-car crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Old Statesville Road near Stumptown Road, when the vehicle ran off the road, according to law enforcement.

Medic confirmed that one person died on scene.

Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while they investigate.

