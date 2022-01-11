North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina woman died following a shooting that happened in Sevier County Monday morning, according to a release from Deputy Chief Jeff McCarter with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way. Upon arrival, responders found a dead woman in a cabin and an injured man that had jumped from a third story balcony, according to deputies. The woman was identified as 28-year-old Tatina Buddington, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The man, identified as Daekwon Dodd, 26, of Charlotte, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in serious condition, the release said.

The shooting is being investigated by the SCSO, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office.

