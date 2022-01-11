Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Transportation officials said the ramp to Rea Road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning has closed the ramp to Rea Road, officials said.
The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop at mile marker 59 near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Medic confirmed there are two fatalities in this crash and a third person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.
Transportation officials said the ramp to Rea Road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.
WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
Get up-to-the-minute traffic updates here.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.