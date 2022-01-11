NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte

Transportation officials said the ramp to Rea Road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning has closed the ramp to Rea Road, officials said.

The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop at mile marker 59 near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic confirmed there are two fatalities in this crash and a third person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

Transportation officials said the ramp to Rea Road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

Police have Old Statesville Road blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while...
One killed in crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville
