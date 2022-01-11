Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning has closed the ramp to Rea Road, officials said.

The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop at mile marker 59 near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Medic confirmed there are two fatalities in this crash and a third person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

Transportation officials said the ramp to Rea Road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m.

I'm following a crash at exit 59 on the I-485 outer loop. We know two people are dead. Follow me for more breaking updates @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/j4jt0OBGIR — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) January 11, 2022

