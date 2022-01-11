NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man missing since New Year’s Day believed to have been walking to Concord Mills Mall, deputies say

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Mohamed Albashir. Albashir is approximately 6′2″ tall and 200 pounds.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Mohamed Albashir....
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Mohamed Albashir. Albashir is approximately 6′2″ tall and 200 pounds.(Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man who has been missing since New Year’s Day was believed to have been walking to Concord Mills Mall when he disappeared.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Mohamed Albashir. Albashir is approximately 6′2″ tall and 200 pounds.

Deputies say Albashir left home wearing a gray Oklahoma basketball sweatshirt, an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and Puma brand shoes. Albashir is missing a front tooth and is high functioning with autism.

Albashir has been missing since Jan. 1, 2022 and was believed to be walking towards Concord Mills Mall, from the area of Midland when he left home.

Albashir left with few personal items and is believed to be around Concord Mills Mall (8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord) or Walmart (5825 Thunder Rd., Concord).

Deputies say Albashir enjoys walking and may be doing so around Concord Mills or the area Walmart store. Albashir also enjoys spending time on YouTube and may be doing so in the area.

The CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye

Latest News

Norris has previously served as board chair of Rowan Helping Ministries, North Hills Christian...
Rowan’s Tim Norris named to North Carolina Institute of Medicine Board of Directors
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Puppy dies after being left on doorstep, person sought for death of animal
According to StarMed, it is the first pill offered to treat the virus and is most effective...
StarMed has very limited supply of antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period