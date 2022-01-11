Man missing since New Year’s Day believed to have been walking to Concord Mills Mall, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man who has been missing since New Year’s Day was believed to have been walking to Concord Mills Mall when he disappeared.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find 25-year-old Mohamed Albashir. Albashir is approximately 6′2″ tall and 200 pounds.

Deputies say Albashir left home wearing a gray Oklahoma basketball sweatshirt, an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, and Puma brand shoes. Albashir is missing a front tooth and is high functioning with autism.

Albashir has been missing since Jan. 1, 2022 and was believed to be walking towards Concord Mills Mall, from the area of Midland when he left home.

Albashir left with few personal items and is believed to be around Concord Mills Mall (8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord) or Walmart (5825 Thunder Rd., Concord).

Deputies say Albashir enjoys walking and may be doing so around Concord Mills or the area Walmart store. Albashir also enjoys spending time on YouTube and may be doing so in the area.

The CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.

