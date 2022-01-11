How Charlotte companies are responding to OSHA’s vaccine or testing requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the federal government’s vaccine-or-test requirements by OSHA.

The requirements by OSHA were set to go into effect on Monday, January 10th, requiring vaccines or weekly testing for employers with at least 100 employees.

Employees who work remotely or work exclusively outside would be exempt.

Mecklenburg County employees are already required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

As for the city of Charlotte employees, only those hired on or after October 1st are required to be vaccinated. There are no requirements in place for other employees.

According to data provided by the city, as of December 1st, the vaccination rate for city employees across the board was 76%.

Internal services had the highest vaccination rate at about 90%, which includes departments like finance and HR.

The operating department was at 78%, which includes Charlotte Area Transportation Services and Charlotte Water.

The public safety department was at the lowest rate with just over 70% vaccinated. CMPD had a rate of almost 73% and Charlotte Fire had a rate of 66%.

Law enforcement unions have been outspoken in their opposition of any vaccine or testing requirements.

Randy Hagler, the President of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, represents officers across the state.

Hagler told WBTV that CMPD officers wear masks on the job, and therefore does not believe vaccinations or testing should be required.

“We’re not necessarily opposed to the vaccine, we’re just opposed to it being mandated in order to keep your job,” Hagler said. “We feel like that is a decision that every person should make after speaking with their physician or medical provider, if that’s best for them then they should do it.”

Hagler says he also does not understand how police officers would find the time or availability for weekly testing, with demand already leading to hours long lines across the city.

WBTV reached out to numerous local companies, many of which chose not to comment at this time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lowe’s told WBTV:

“We will fully comply with OSHA’s mandates.”

A spokesperson for Honeywell provided the following statement:

“As a federal contractor and large U.S. employer, Honeywell is committed to complying with both Presidential Executive Order 14042 and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).

But as important, we support science to fight this pandemic and the importance of vaccinations, masking and socially distancing. We have urged our employees to get vaccinated as the best way to protect themselves, their coworkers and their loved ones. Since the launch of both EO 14042 and the OSHA ETS, we have been regularly communicating with our U.S. employees about the regulatory requirements and deadlines.

More than 99% of our employees in Charlotte and more than 98% of our U.S. employees are compliant with these regulations. We are very proud of our Honeywell team for the attention and care they have given these requirements.”

