NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fast Play ticket nets Charlotte woman $149,136 jackpot

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000, lottery officials said.
A Charlotte woman won a jackpot greater than $149,000 after playing a $5 Fast Play ticket.
A Charlotte woman won a jackpot greater than $149,000 after playing a $5 Fast Play ticket.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a big jackpot.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Tikita Craig bought her Fast Play Blackjack ticket on Jan. 8 from Walmart on Callabridge Court in Charlotte. That ticket won her $149,136.

Craig claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, state lottery officials said. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home approximately $105,903.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer

Latest News

Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Report: Reigning Daytona 500 champ Michael McDowell has laptop, gun, other items stolen from truck outside Rowan County home
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer