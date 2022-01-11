Fast Play ticket nets Charlotte woman $149,136 jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a big jackpot.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Tikita Craig bought her Fast Play Blackjack ticket on Jan. 8 from Walmart on Callabridge Court in Charlotte. That ticket won her $149,136.

Craig claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, state lottery officials said. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home approximately $105,903.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000, lottery officials said.

