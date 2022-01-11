NC DHHS Flu
“Devastating loss”: Gaston County EMS Lieutenant dies from COVID complications

She had been battling COVID since just before Christmas and was recently on a ventilator suffering from complications just before she died.
Lt. Melanie Massagee
Lt. Melanie Massagee(Gaston County EMS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County EMS is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Melanie Massagee, who passed away Sunday following a battle with COVID-19.

She had been battling COVID since just before Christmas and was recently on a ventilator suffering from complications just before she died.

Massagee began her service in Gaston County with the Bessemer City Rescue Squad in 1978, and later joined Gaston County EMS as a volunteer auxiliary member, and would become a full-time member in 2007. She was currently assigned to B-Shift as the lieutenant.

“Melanie was known for her giving personality, dedication to ensuring no one was left unheard or went without,” Gaston County EMS said in a press release. “Melanie was a friend to all who knew her. Melanie lived a life of service and commitment to her faith, family, friends, and the patients she served.”

Gaston County EMS says Massagee’s family hopes this tragedy will realize how devastating COVID can be and encourages everyone to take all necessary precautions to help prevent future tragedies.

The agency has placed a temporary memorial in front of their station located at 615 N Highland Street in Gastonia for anyone that would like to pay their respects.

Final arrangements have not yet been made available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

