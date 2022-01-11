NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation

WBTV has reached out to Councilman Winston, who directed us to his attorney. As of now, WBTV has not yet received a response.
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston...
A magistrate has issued a criminal summons against Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston for an alleged assault on a female.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A magistrate has issued a criminal summons for Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston over an allegation of assault on a female.

Winston’s ex-wife went to a magistrate, who issued this summons.

WBTV has reached out to Councilman Winston, who directed us to his attorney. As of now, WBTV has not yet received a response.

Unlike an arrest warrant, a criminal summons does not order law enforcement to arrest the subject of a complaint.

Winston would be served with the criminal summons and given the court date to appear and respond to the allegation on June 20.

In early 2019, WBTV reported that The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they served Councilman Winston divorce paperwork after claiming that they tried to serve him on multiple occasions.

Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston served civil complaint by Mecklenburg Co. sheriff

Back during that time in 2019, the Sheriff’s office said on seven different occasions they tried to serve Winston, even one time trying to track him down at a city meeting but say he went out a separate exit to avoid deputies.

Mecklenburg Sheriff Chief Deputy Rodney Collins says they try and treat all court processing the same.

“We have made multiple attempts, politics don’t come into play when we’re attempting to serve civil processes. Regardless of a person’s position status we take that very seriously it’s a constitutionally mandated responsibility of the sheriff’s office,” Collins said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer

Latest News

Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Report: Reigning Daytona 500 champ Michael McDowell has laptop, gun, other items stolen from truck outside Rowan County home
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
A Charlotte judge was accused of domestic violence. Then the court file was hidden.
It happened at the Clayton Richfield facility just off Highway 52.
Train crashes into mobile home being pulled from Stanly County manufacturer
A Charlotte woman won a jackpot greater than $149,000 after playing a $5 Fast Play ticket.
Fast Play ticket nets Charlotte woman $149,136 jackpot