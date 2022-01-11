Criminal summons issued for Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston over assault allegation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A magistrate has issued a criminal summons for Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston over an allegation of assault on a female.

Winston’s ex-wife went to a magistrate, who issued this summons.

WBTV has reached out to Councilman Winston, who directed us to his attorney. As of now, WBTV has not yet received a response.

Unlike an arrest warrant, a criminal summons does not order law enforcement to arrest the subject of a complaint.

Winston would be served with the criminal summons and given the court date to appear and respond to the allegation on June 20.

In early 2019, WBTV reported that The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they served Councilman Winston divorce paperwork after claiming that they tried to serve him on multiple occasions.

Back during that time in 2019, the Sheriff’s office said on seven different occasions they tried to serve Winston, even one time trying to track him down at a city meeting but say he went out a separate exit to avoid deputies.

Mecklenburg Sheriff Chief Deputy Rodney Collins says they try and treat all court processing the same.

“We have made multiple attempts, politics don’t come into play when we’re attempting to serve civil processes. Regardless of a person’s position status we take that very seriously it’s a constitutionally mandated responsibility of the sheriff’s office,” Collins said.

