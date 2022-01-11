Cool but sunny Tuesday afternoon; looking ahead to possible weekend winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a morning spent in the 20s for many of us, temperatures have warmed into the 40s, but won’t improve much from there.

Despite all of today’s sunshine, highs will only reach the mid-40s in the Charlotte Metro area. Another cold night is ahead of us with high pressure in control, and morning lows on Wednesday will likely start off in the 20s once again.

Highs in the 50s return to the forecast the next few afternoons, but a disturbance moving overhead could bring snow to the mountains Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, a First Alert is in place Saturday night into Sunday due to the potential for wintry weather. Where we stand now, one scenario brings decent snowfall to the area, including the Piedmont, whereas another scenario keeps impacts on the lower end.

Large precipitation type, amount, and timing questions remain as it is still Tuesday and we’re talking about the weekend. Things will likely change over the next couple of days, and we’ll be fine-tuning this forecast as we get closer.

