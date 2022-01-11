Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing of Bob Saget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brian Heffron, the owner of several Comedy Zone comedy clubs across the country, estimates that Bob Saget performed dozens of times in Charlotte over the last 30 years.

Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was known not only for his acting work, but also his stand-up comedy. Heffron said he probably saw Saget once a year, and the comedian was always friendly.

“He was incredibly engaging. He made everybody feel comfortable, never had any sense of pretension. He loved his fans. He lived to perform,” said Heffron.

The comedy club owner said it was a ‘gut punch’ to hear that Saget had died. He said he was shocked by the news.

“The thing about Bob was that he was healthy. He was super-happy and he was super healthy,” said Heffron.

He said he considered Saget one of the best comedians and praised him for his quick wit and improv skills.

“He had that knack. There are certain people that just make you feel comfortable and make you feel warm and make you feel wanted,” said Heffron.

The comedy club owner encouraged members of the public to check out live stand-up comedy as a way to honor Saget.

