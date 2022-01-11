NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing of Bob Saget

By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brian Heffron, the owner of several Comedy Zone comedy clubs across the country, estimates that Bob Saget performed dozens of times in Charlotte over the last 30 years.

Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was known not only for his acting work, but also his stand-up comedy. Heffron said he probably saw Saget once a year, and the comedian was always friendly.

“He was incredibly engaging. He made everybody feel comfortable, never had any sense of pretension. He loved his fans. He lived to perform,” said Heffron.

The comedy club owner said it was a ‘gut punch’ to hear that Saget had died. He said he was shocked by the news.

“The thing about Bob was that he was healthy. He was super-happy and he was super healthy,” said Heffron.

He said he considered Saget one of the best comedians and praised him for his quick wit and improv skills.

“He had that knack. There are certain people that just make you feel comfortable and make you feel warm and make you feel wanted,” said Heffron.

The comedy club owner encouraged members of the public to check out live stand-up comedy as a way to honor Saget.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing of Bob Saget
Comedy Zone owner speaks about passing of Bob Saget
CMPD says crime is down compared to last year
CMPD says crime is down compared to last year
Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
“Devastating loss”: Gaston County EMS Lieutenant dies from COVID complications
“Devastating loss”: Gaston County EMS Lieutenant dies from COVID complications