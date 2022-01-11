Cold Monday night with temps falling into the 20s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bundle up! The next two nights will be quite cold.

20s tonight

Dry most of this week

First Alert for the holiday weekend

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will fall to the mid 20s. It won’t be all that warm tomorrow. Highs will struggle to make it past the mid 40s in the afternoon. We are in for another cold night Tuesday when lows end up in the mid 20s again. Afternoon temperatures won’t be quite as cold on Wednesday. We will climb back to the low 50s.

Weekend First Alert (WBTV)

Thursday and Friday will be quiet for most of us. Highs will be in the mid 50s and lows will be in the low 30s. The mountains have the possibility of snow showers Thursday into Friday.

The upcoming holiday weekend has quite a few question marks. There is a disturbance moving this way. There is also cold air to work with. When and where all the factors meet up will determine what we get here in the WBTV viewing area. There is at least the possibility of rain/ snow for most of us. Until models come into better agreement, we won’t know what exactly things will look like where you are. But know we’re monitoring it closely every day and we’ll keep you up on the latest.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.