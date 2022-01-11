CMPD releases its End-of-Year Report for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings says he would describe Charlotte as a safe city.

CMPD released its End-of-Year Report for 2021 and found overall crime is down 5% compared to 2020.

Documented police interactions are up 4% from 2020.

Total arrests are down 4%, violent crime arrests are down 3%, and gun seizures are up 33%.

Jennings said, “We are up 33% in illegal gun seizures . . . compared to 2020 based on 2021 numbers. That translates to 3,000 illegal guns we’ve taken off the street.”

Jennings says, in Charlotte, we are down 18% in homicides in 2021 and 98 for the year.

Charlotte Mecklenburg’s jurisdiction had violent crime go down 7% overall.

The Police Chief highlighted a number of programs that went into that effort.

In 2021, CMPD created the Crime Gun Suppression Team - a team of detectives - to stop gun violence, go after criminals, and make cases for those arrests. Jennings says, they arrested 162 subjects and recovered 23 stolen firearms in 2021.

CMPD also opened a de-escalation training facility that allows officers to be put in nearly real life situations.

Going forward, in 2022, recruitment will remain a top priority, according to Jennings.

“Particularly, as we forecast for the next few years, the importance of being able to recruit and retain as we look for big jumps in retirement.”

Another focus—juvenile crime.

“I think education is key and securing those firearms is another key that we make sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.”

Jennings says, there are far too many juveniles—as young as 12 or 13 years old—that have access to firearms.

Looking ahead, they’re looking at initiatives to address that problem.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.