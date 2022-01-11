City of Salisbury modifies events pertaining to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Human Relations Council (HRC) will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Weekend virtually in a similar format to the 2021 programming due to COVID-19.

The 2022 theme, “Keep Moving Forward: United for Service, Peace and Equity,” will be incorporated into a number of weekend activities, Saturday, Jan.15 through Monday, Jan. 17, including:

Saturday, Jan. 15 – Drive-Thru Community Resource Fair, Salisbury Civic Center, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 – Community Day of Service and Share the Warmth Coat Drive, Kelsey Scott Park, beginning at 11 a.m., masks and social distancing mandatory

Monday, Jan. 17 – Virtual MLK Program, 2 p.m., City of Salisbury Facebook and WSRG-TV

“It is our hope that in remembering Dr. King,” said Rev. Dee Ellison, HRC Board Chair, “we understand that as a community we must find ways to reach our communities on many levels to move forward with an agenda that honors every individual, and recognizes that there is great work still to be done in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are honored to have Deborah Maxwell as our speaker representing the first woman to preside over the NAACP in North Carolina. We look forward to her message and hope you will join us virtually for her message. We thank you Salisbury Community as the HRC continues to find ways to serve and grow our communities through service and education with your help.”

The Drive-Thru Community Resource Fair is an opportunity for local service organizations specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families as students return to school. Information on senior services also is available.

For more information, call Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little at (704) 638-5218 or email anne.little@salisburync.gov.

