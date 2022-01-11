Charlotte FC selects Maryland’s Ben Bender with 1st overall draft pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club drafted Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Bender, 20, is Charlotte FC’s first-ever draft pick as they continue to build their inaugural roster.

The University of Maryland m 6-foot-tall midfielder just wrapped up his sophomore season with seven goals and five assists in 18 games. He was named an All-American and the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Charlotte FC now has 21 total players on its roster and will have two more picks in the draft.

Bender played at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland before attending college.

