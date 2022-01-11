NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte FC selects Maryland’s Ben Bender with 1st overall draft pick

Bender, 20, is Charlotte FC’s first-ever draft pick as they continue to build their inaugural roster.
Charlotte FC kit
Charlotte FC kit(Charlotte FC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club drafted Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Bender, 20, is Charlotte FC’s first-ever draft pick as they continue to build their inaugural roster.

The University of Maryland m 6-foot-tall midfielder just wrapped up his sophomore season with seven goals and five assists in 18 games. He was named an All-American and the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Charlotte FC now has 21 total players on its roster and will have two more picks in the draft.

Bender played at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland before attending college.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte,...
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 at Rea Road in south Charlotte
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL...
Panthers fire 3 coaches, including special teams coordinator
Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
Fans in Charlotte gather for National College Football Championship
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee...
Rozier, Ball lead Hornets to back-to-back wins vs. Bucks
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the...
Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback