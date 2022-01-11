NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Schools vote to reinstate mask mandate

As of Jan. 10, the district has 84 staff members and 426 students who are currently positive for COVID-19.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As COVID-19 cases grow quickly in area communities, more school districts are going back to mask mandatory policies.

Cabarrus County Schools is the latest to join that list.

The Cabarrus County School Board made the decision during Monday night’s meeting. As of Jan. 10, the district has 84 staff members and 426 students who are currently positive for COVID-19.

Another 1,500 students and staff are in quarantine.

It was a close vote but implementing a new mask mandate for Cabarrus County Schools passed four to three. It will go into effect Wednesday and lasts until Jan. 24. This excludes student-athletes, extracurricular activities and a few other exclusions.

Parents on both sides spoke passionately about the impact these decisions are having on students.

“Stop moving the goalposts and accept that this is something the community will have to live with and focus on education rather than sneeze prevention,” Cabarrus County resident Sean Turner said during the meeting.

“Masks work and it is imperative to have our children and teachers universally masked to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed,” parent Chris Rubez said. “So please stop making this a political issue where it’s not needed.”

Across the region, face masks are still required at Iredell Statesville Schools. Also on Monday night, the board voted to keep the mask mandate in place and revisit it next month.

In Burke County, the board voted to require face masks for all students and staff starting Tuesday.

There are other districts that will be looking at their policies Tuesday night, including Union County, Lincoln County and Mooresville Graded School District.

