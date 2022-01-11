NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program

By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Changes are coming to the definition of “fully vaccinated” in the eyes of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program.

According to KHNL, Gov. David Ige confirmed a booster shot will be necessary to be considered fully vaccinated and skip the traveler quarantine.

Under the current rule, any travelers from out of state only need two doses or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid isolating after their arrival.

An increasing number of government agencies are requiring a booster to be considered fully vaccinated — even though it hasn’t been officially required by the CDC.

The governor said an official change to Safe Travels is at least two weeks away, so people are given ample notice and can adjust accordingly.

“We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up to date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to,” Ige said Monday.

Ige said he is also talking with county mayors about requiring boosters for access to restaurants and events, but added the decision rests with them.

He adds that he would be willing to step in and issue a statewide order to require that in the event Hawaii’s hospitals and medical care system becomes overrun.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
According to StarMed, it is the first pill offered to treat the virus and is most effective...
StarMed has very limited supply of antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period