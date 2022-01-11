‘Beyond awful’; Racist bathroom vandalism made some students feel unsafe at Fort Mill school, officials say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say racist vandalism inside two bathrooms were beyond awful and made some students fear for their safety at a high school in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Officials say the bathroom graffiti was reported to the school administration around lunchtime on Monday at Nation Ford High School.

School leadership sent an email to parents, condemning the racist vandalism in two of the bathrooms.

“It’s no secret that we have had issues with our bathrooms this year, but yesterday’s incident went beyond awful. We are a school that prides itself on our diversity, and on making sure that all students feel like they belong to the school family,” Nation Ford High School Principal Chris Chandler said.

The principal said Monday’s situation made some of the school’s students feel unsafe.

Officials say they are actively investigating the incident along with law enforcement, and that anyone caught vandalizing the school will be put up for expulsion and charged by law enforcement.

Officials say an individual has confessed to the graffiti vandalism, and that the district will move forward with disciplinary and legal actions.

Principal Chandler says anyone caught using racial slurs or hate speech will be punished to the fullest extent possible.

“We have asked our students to let us know if they see or hear anything about these incidents. They should tell us even if they think it is just a rumor,” Principal Chandler said.

Officials say they will also have a larger adult presence in the bathrooms, but know that it is difficult to monitor them completely. The principal says this is why it is important for students to help.

“The actions of these individuals do not define who we are as a school family. We have a responsibility to ensure that all of our students feel like they belong and feel safe at school. We will continue to investigate these incidents and we will continue to work on ensuring that all of our students feel valued at Nation Ford High School,” Principal Chandler said.

