NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Maksymik
Tega Cay teacher shot working second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
CMS schools have seen a dramatic week-over-week increase in positive COVID-19 cases amongst...
CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye
Daniel Leon Morgan
Grand jury indicts man on multiple charges following I-85 crash that killed a CMPD officer

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
According to StarMed, it is the first pill offered to treat the virus and is most effective...
StarMed has very limited supply of antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period