Winter chill in full force to start the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High-pressure building in behind last night’s rain will promote sunshine along with a chilly breeze and afternoon readings that will struggle to get out of the upper 40s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will continue to run below average. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s with highs only getting back to the middle 40s Tuesday and lower 50s Wednesday.

There may be a few more clouds around Thursday and Friday but we should stay dry. Highs both days are forecast to inch up into the middle 50s.

High temperatures this week around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will run colder-than-normal until we start to inch back up into the middle 50s late in the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vt9NKdaMlS — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 10, 2022

Some models are bringing precipitation back over the upcoming weekend. One is even hinting at mountain snow. But there’s nothing settled just yet, so I would not make or cancel plans just yet, as the forecast is subject to change.

