Three Rivers Lands Trust starts off 2022 by conserving 67 acres in Montgomery County

The 67 acres contains a mature hardwood forest with a very diverse understory, with lots of native wildflowers and forbs.(Justin Mercer, Eastern Region Field Representative with the NC Land and Water Fund)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust: Conserving local lands is the mission of Three Rivers Land Trust, and sometimes this mission is achieved through sentimental intentions. Discovering the Land Trust from a newspaper article, Robert Kinch became inspired to help carry out Three Rivers’ mission by leaving a conservation legacy of 67 acres in memory of his wife, Virgie Coggin Kinch.

Closing on January 6th, this is the first completed project by TRLT this year. The 67 acres donated by Mr. Kinch are located in Montgomery County, and maintains 3,000 linear feet of frontage on Clarks Creek. The property is two and a half miles upstream from the confluence of the Pee Dee River. The 67 acres contains a mature hardwood forest with a very diverse understory, with lots of native wildflowers and forbs.

“This is the first project closing of 2022, and we couldn’t be happier. We [TRLT] could not think of a better way to start off the year,” commented TRLT Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “We finished off 2021 strong, conserving over 4,200 acres last year alone. Thanks to Mr. Kinch, we can celebrate another conservation project closing early in 2022.”

“We are so pleased to be able to conserve this special property, protecting the diverse plant species in its forest understory,” stated Crystal Cockman, TRLT Associate Director. “This donated property means so much to Mr. Kinch, and now it will be protected in perpetuity in memory of his late wife, Virgie, for future generations to enjoy.”

This property was donated by Robert Kinch in memory of his wife Virgie Coggin Kinch and transactional costs of this project were generously funded through a NC Land and Water Fund Mini Grant.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@trlt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

