NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tega Cay teacher shot doing second job in Charlotte, community raises thousands for his medical bills

By Morgan Newell
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A community is coming together to help a teacher who was shot in Charlotte.

The Tega Cay elementary school teacher was driving for DoorDash when a man tried to rob him in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Brett Maksymik was working his part-time DoorDash job when he was shot in the abdomen, according to city leaders. A GoFundMe page indicates Maksymik needed two surgeries, but is ok and recovering well. Even though it did not happen in Tega Cay, it shocked the community to hear about the shooting.

”I was just really sad. And surprised. And mostly just worried about his family,” says Carmen Miller, who donated money to the GoFundMe.

Thankfully, his injuries were non-life threatening, but his community wanted to come together to do something special for him as he heals.

The fifth-grade class he teaches decided to help raise money for their teacher Maksymik to help cover his medical bills.

“It’s a nice deal when people can come together and really help someone who really needs this money,” says a parent who’s child goes to Tega Cay Elementary.

Donations came pouring into their GoFundMe campaign for Maksymik. The original $1000 dollar goal has skyrocketed to almost $25,000 dollars in donations.

”To see it climb the way it did just goes to show what type of community we have,” says Miller.

Miller was just one of the many donors despite having no connection to Maksymik.

”My mom was a teacher. My daughter is a teacher. My kids went to school around here. It’s always very personal for us when something happens where there’s a community need,” she explains.

Miller says this one unfortunate action shows just how strong the Tega Cay community is, but she hopes more can be done so teachers are not put in this situation again.

”It’s just sad that a teacher would have to go get a second job that would lead to this. It’s tragic for anyone to have that happen to but we need to do better for our teachers,” she says.

The fundraising is not over yet. This Saturday, people can go out to Model A Brewing will host a fundraiser where a portion of everything sold that day goes to Maksymik. If anyone would like to donate to the GoFundMe, that can be done here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

New: CMPD releases its End-of-Year Report for 2021
CMPD releases its End-of-Year Report for 2021
As Omicron cases continue to rise, many have questions about COVID vaccine booster...
How Charlotte companies are responding to OSHA’s vaccine or testing requirements
Concord Fire
Fire destroys Concord home, nobody injured
Sandie Toomer saved some of her that fell out the day after she says she used a specific hair...
Gaston County woman says her hair fell out after using dye