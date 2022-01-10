NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

StarMed testing site reopens in new location after disturbance involving angry neighbor

According to StarMed’s CEO, a man who lived nearby was angry that the line of cars was so long and blocking driveways.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a scary incident last week at one of its COVID-19 testing sites, StarMed will open in a new location on Monday.

This is impacting testing along South Boulevard. The new location is near the intersection of South Boulevard and Archdale Drive, only about a mile north of the previous site.

It is also found along the light rail, providing easy access for those in South End. There is plenty of parking and staff should be up and running at 9 a.m. Monday.

StarMed officials decided to move after a disturbance at the old location near Arrowwood last Tuesday. According to StarMed’s CEO, a man who lived nearby was angry that the line of cars was so long and blocking driveways.

The CEO said the man walked over to the site with two dogs and a shotgun. Police did respond, but no charges were filed.

Related: Man uses two dogs, shotgun to threaten StarMed testing site employee, CEO says

Off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are now at all StarMed sites helping with security.

This new location comes as hundreds of people are lining up daily for COVID tests. StarMed tweeted their call center is fielding over 2,000 calls and getting more than 1,500 emails every day.

Staff said three weeks ago it was only a couple hundred calls a day.

In Mecklenburg County, the percent-positivity rate is almost 34% over a seven-day average.

That number has been steadily increasing over the past several weeks. Since Dec. 30, it has climbed nearly 12 percentage points.

County leaders won’t discuss removing the mask mandate until Mecklenburg County has been at 5 percent positivity or lower for at least seven consecutive days.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York)...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19
Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs...
As benefits change, Cabarrus County households have other options for help
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College announces four dean positions
The 67 acres contains a mature hardwood forest with a very diverse understory, with lots of...
Three Rivers Lands Trust starts off 2022 by conserving 67 acres in Montgomery County