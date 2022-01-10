StarMed testing site reopens in new location after disturbance involving angry neighbor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a scary incident last week at one of its COVID-19 testing sites, StarMed will open in a new location on Monday.

This is impacting testing along South Boulevard. The new location is near the intersection of South Boulevard and Archdale Drive, only about a mile north of the previous site.

It is also found along the light rail, providing easy access for those in South End. There is plenty of parking and staff should be up and running at 9 a.m. Monday.

StarMed officials decided to move after a disturbance at the old location near Arrowwood last Tuesday. According to StarMed’s CEO, a man who lived nearby was angry that the line of cars was so long and blocking driveways.

The CEO said the man walked over to the site with two dogs and a shotgun. Police did respond, but no charges were filed.

Off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are now at all StarMed sites helping with security.

This new location comes as hundreds of people are lining up daily for COVID tests. StarMed tweeted their call center is fielding over 2,000 calls and getting more than 1,500 emails every day.

Our call center is fielding over 2k calls/day + over 1,500 emails. We are working around the clock to increase staff & systems to accommodate this surge. 3 weeks ago those were 200 calls/day and 150 emails. We’re using every resource at our disposal. No one is resting at StarMed. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 8, 2022

Staff said three weeks ago it was only a couple hundred calls a day.

In Mecklenburg County, the percent-positivity rate is almost 34% over a seven-day average.

That number has been steadily increasing over the past several weeks. Since Dec. 30, it has climbed nearly 12 percentage points.

County leaders won’t discuss removing the mask mandate until Mecklenburg County has been at 5 percent positivity or lower for at least seven consecutive days.

