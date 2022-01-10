WATCH LIVE: SC to release annual human trafficking report

NC DHHS Flu
South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight human trafficking Monday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight human trafficking Monday morning.

Alan Wilson is expected to release the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline as well as the top counties in the state where the crime has been reported.

He will make the announcement in Columbia at 10 a.m., according to his office.

In 2020′s report, released in January of 2021, Wilson said there were 139 cases of human trafficking and 179 victims reported in the state.

The 2020 report listed Charleston County as having the second-highest number of reported cases, behind Horry County. But Wilson said a number of reports did not necessarily mean those counties have more cases of human trafficking.

The vast majority of human trafficking victims are women, data show, and most of them are adults.

