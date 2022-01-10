CMPD: Police respond after fight breaks out between multiple people at Harding University High

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to Harding University High School Monday morning after getting reports of a fight involving multiple people, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were able to break up the fight, while Medic treated the individuals for minor injuries.

No one was taken to the hospital, law enforcement said. According to CMPD, the investigation is ongoing.

There was no immediate information about any charges that may be filed.

It’s the latest incident at Harding University High this school year that has prompted a police response.

In early December, officers were called for an incident involving pepper spray, which led to a modified lockdown.

Earlier that same week, a gun was found in a backpack following a fight at the high school. That fight prompted a lockdown and ended with two minors facing charges for their involvement.

Since the school year began, 22 guns have been recovered from CMS schools. Of that number, seven were reported stolen.

