New safety protocols begin today for Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic events

Effective Monday, January 10, 2022, all fans entering Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic facilities for designated events will enter through a security checkpoint and will be wanded by a metal detector.(Jacqui Smith Watson)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) continues to enhance safety and security protocols for athletics in an effort to create a safer environment for all fans, guests, coaches and student-athletes.

Effective Monday, January 10, 2022, all fans entering Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic facilities for designated events will enter through a security checkpoint and will be wanded by a metal detector. RSS will contract with a security firm to do all wanding and play all remaining basketball games with adequate security at each school site. Trained, paid school staff volunteers may serve as backups when needed.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and remove items from their pockets before entering the line.

Previously, RSS announced effective January 10, 2022, backpacks and large bags will be prohibited at all RSS athletic events, excluding student-athletes. An exception will be made for diaper bags and medical bags with additional screening. All personal items are subject to search.

“I want to be crystal clear so everyone in our community knows we will not tolerate violence or inappropriate behavior in Rowan-Salisbury Schools,” stated Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr. “Students or adults who engage in disruptive and unsafe behavior may be banned from athletic events for the remainder of the year.”

The new safety protocols were put in place following an incident during a high school basketball tournament in December in which two juveniles were shot. The victims are expected to be okay. Two other juveniles were charged in the incident.

