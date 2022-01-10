NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mom admits to shooting 4-year-old while cleaning gun, police say

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Authorities in Detroit say a mother has admitted to accidentally shooting her 4-year-old daughter, an incident that left her hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday. The mother claims to have been cleaning her gun when it accidentally discharged and hit her 4-year-old daughter twice, once in the arm and once in the leg.

The admission comes after she initially told police the little girl was shot by a man trying to steal her purse.

“Well, I hate that it happened here because I’ve known this family my whole life. The mother, I helped when she was just a kid herself, when she was a little baby. The whole family is like my family,” said a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the mother at first told detectives that a man tried to snatch her purse as she and her daughter entered their apartment. She claimed that after she fought him off, the man fired multiple shots, hitting the little girl, then fled the scene.

“We’re going through a lot of information right now, the way that the call came in from the hospital, and we’re trying to make everything line up with what the mom is telling us,” said White in a press conference.

About 30 minutes after that press conference, police said the mother admitted there was no attempted purse-snatching and no robber. She allegedly told them instead that she, herself, shot the 4-year-old twice by accident.

The little girl was hospitalized with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.

“She’s a nice little girl, and she – nobody deserves a bullet, nobody,” the neighbor said.

The mother was taken into custody. No weapon had been recovered as of Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
According to StarMed’s CEO, a man who lived nearby was angry that the line of cars was so long...
StarMed testing site reopens in new location after disturbance involving angry neighbor
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Schumer hints at filibuster changes
Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs...
As benefits change, Cabarrus County households have other options for help
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College announces four dean positions