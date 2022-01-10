Man robbed in attempt to buy PlayStation; police urge shoppers to use safe transaction spaces

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are urging shoppers who are going online to arrange transactions to use the designated spaces near the police department on E. Liberty St.

On Friday a man from Mocksville came to Salisbury after arranging to pay $300 for a PlayStation 5 on Facebook Marketplace. The man met the seller in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

According to police, the seller took the money, then told the man to hold a backpack so that he could remove the game. The seller pulled the item out of the backpack, then took off, taking the buyer’s cash.

Police are investigating the crime, but remind anyone arranging such a deal that parking spaces are available that are designated for such transactions.

