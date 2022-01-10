Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed CMPD officer set to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of slamming into several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cars, which led to an officer’s death, will be in court Monday.

Daniel Morgan is charged with several crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Officer Mia Goodwin.

This is Morgan’s first court appearance since the Dec. 22 crash that killed Goodwin.

Related coverage:

CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer

She was assisting at a previous crash on Interstate 85 in the early morning hours when investigators say Morgan was at the wheel of his tractor-trailer.

According to authorities, Morgan failed to move over and crashed into another truck and into those officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave days earlier, died and three other officers were injured in the crash.

Court records state Morgan had fictitious license plates, tried to walk away from the scene, and removed a device from the truck in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

The police report states Morgan told police he didn’t know what happened after the crash and didn’t know about the device or walking away from the scene.

Stay with WBTV for more from Monday’s court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.