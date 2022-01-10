NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed CMPD officer set to appear in court

Daniel Morgan is charged with several crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Officer Mia Goodwin.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of slamming into several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cars, which led to an officer’s death, will be in court Monday.

Daniel Morgan is charged with several crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Officer Mia Goodwin.

This is Morgan’s first court appearance since the Dec. 22 crash that killed Goodwin.

Related coverage:

CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer

She was assisting at a previous crash on Interstate 85 in the early morning hours when investigators say Morgan was at the wheel of his tractor-trailer.

According to authorities, Morgan failed to move over and crashed into another truck and into those officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave days earlier, died and three other officers were injured in the crash.

Court records state Morgan had fictitious license plates, tried to walk away from the scene, and removed a device from the truck in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

The police report states Morgan told police he didn’t know what happened after the crash and didn’t know about the device or walking away from the scene.

Stay with WBTV for more from Monday’s court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

According to StarMed’s CEO, a man who lived nearby was angry that the line of cars was so long...
StarMed testing site reopens in new location after disturbance involving angry neighbor
Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs...
As benefits change, Cabarrus County households have other options for help
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College announces four dean positions
The 67 acres contains a mature hardwood forest with a very diverse understory, with lots of...
Three Rivers Lands Trust starts off 2022 by conserving 67 acres in Montgomery County
Effective Monday, January 10, 2022, all fans entering Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic...
New safety protocols begin today for Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic events