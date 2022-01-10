Loose dogs in Enochville attack and kill family pet, maul woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two dogs running loose in a Rowan County community mauled and killed a beloved family pet and severely injured a family friend that was walking the dog. It happened in Enochville on Thursday.

89-year-old Dallas Campbell is an iconic figure in the Enochville community. Campbell was instrumental in the formation of the Enochville Fire & Rescue Department, and operated Dal’s Bread and Bolts for years. Today, he’s struggling, not just with cancer, but with the loss of his Kaylee.

“Awful,” Campbell said. “I’m going to be doing awful for a long time…”

On Saturday Campbell had to bury his beloved two-year-old schnauzer Kaylee after the dog and a family friend were attacked by two loose dogs in a church cemetery.

“They are grief stricken over losing Kaylee, and what has happened to Lisa,” said a friend of the Campbells. “No one cares about allowing their dogs to run loose and it’s really a shame when you don’t feel comfortable coming out your front door to walk your own pet because you don’t know if you’re going to be attacked.”

The attack happened on Thursday. Family friend Lisa was walking Kaylee near St. Enoch Lutheran Church when the dogs, described by Animal Control as pit bulls, came out of the woods, attacking the little dog and Lisa.

“I sat down and screamed while that dog was mauling me…I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” Lisa said. “I started screaming, I said help help help help me.”

Lisa spent several nights in the hospital.

“They tore a hole in my leg, and tore the bottom of my foot, my heel is split in half, I cant stand on my foot,” Lisa added. “I can’t move anymore. I’ve done been mauled on both my legs, my arm, my hands…”

After hearing Lisa’s calls for help, Dallas ran to try and stop the attack.

“I ran the best I could to get over there to her and that dog was just chewing Lisa up and I started beating on that dog and beating on that dog and I couldn’t get him off of her, but I kept beating,” Campbell said.

The dogs eventually stopped, but it was too late for Kaylee.

“And my little dog was laying there on her back with her tongue hanging out,” Campbell said.

Dallas took Kaylee to the animal hospital, and after initially being told the dog might survive the attack, got devastating news the nest day.

“By the time I got over there the doctor came out and said Mr. Campbell, she’s gonna last but a few more minutes and she didn’t last 5 more minutes,” Campbell said. “I’ve aged ten years, I’ve aged ten years.”

Family friend Donna said seeing Dallas bury Kaylee was heartbreaking.

“When my precious Dallas laid her to rest on Saturday morning…to see a grown man…that is a very strong man, cry the way he did, it’s heartbreaking and he should have never had to go through this,” Donna said.

Rowan County Animal Services located and seized the dogs. On Monday an officer said that the two dogs will be deemed dangerous, and added that this is still an open investigation.

Dallas Campbell wanted to speak out because he wants people to be responsible for their dogs so that no one else has to go through this.

“That’s my whole goal,” Campbell said. “To keep somebody else from suffering like me and my wife have suffered the last four days.”

